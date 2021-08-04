MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

GCASH INSURANCE PRODUCT HELPS COVER COVID-19, DENGUE

Digital wallet GCash is offering an insurance product that can help cover COVID-19 and/or dengue costs.

Called GInsure Cash for Dengue Cost with Free COVID-19 Coverage (CFDC), it can be availed using the GCash app, with the entire application process and all approvals done within.

Inspirational speaker Bo Sanchez expressed his support for GInsure as he recalled surviving COVID-19: "I had an emergency fund, built after many years of investing and saving, but I knew that many didn't. So I really believe GInsure is a gift. [It] has solved two of the biggest obstacles: affordability and accessibility, and I'm very happy that this is now available to many people."

GInsure can be availed starting at P300 per year, with coverage of up to P140,500. Varying coverage levels gives users the option to have coverage for up to P421,500.

More details are available on the GCash website.

GLOBE REWARDS GIVES HEALTH CARE VOUCHERS

Customers can achieve their wellness goals and address their health concerns through their Globe Rewards points. They may easily avail a set of special promos for health protection, medicine delivery, and video or voice teleconsultations from GoHealth, HealthNow, and KonsultaMD.

KonsultaMD is a 24/7 health hotline service operated by skilled and licensed Filipino doctors who provide medical assessment and information through voice or video.

HealthNow is a primary care aggregator platform that offers telemedicine consultations, medicine delivery, as well as clinic and diagnostic testing bookings.

GoHealth, on the other hand, offers medical insurance coverage with telemedicine service from KonsultaMD and health insurance from Pacific Cross Philippines.

Under the GoHealth promo, Globe Postpaid, Platinum, Globe Prepaid, and TM customers can get protection coverage ranging from P1,000 to P4,000 for diagnosed COVID-19, dengue, and leptospirosis valid for three months until December 3, 2021, for 15-55 Rewards points.

In addition, they can get from P5,000 up to P20,000 insurance coverage for emergency in-patient treatment for pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, respiratory tuberculosis, gastroenteritis, diarrhea, tonsillitis, and cancer valid for three months until September 30, 2021, for 30-75 points.

For 90 Rewards points, customers can also take advantage of a P150 discount offered by HealthNow on medicine deliveries and video health consultations until the end of the year.

Customers can, likewise, redeem a one-month KonsultaMD subscription for unlimited voice teleconsultation with one free video consultation, e-prescription, e-laboratory request, and e-medical certificate until the end of 2021 for 60 points.

To redeem the vouchers, customers need to download and use the Globe Rewards app on Android or iOS, and register to GoHealth, HealthNow, or KonsultaMD.

HEALTHNOW OFFERS FREE VITAMINS, SAME-DAY DELIVERY

HealthNow is offering free vitamins and same-day delivery of medicines nationwide to keep Filipinos safe from COVID-19.

Customers can enjoy instant delivery of both over-the-counter and prescription medicines if bought before 5 p.m. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are also entitled to discounts on pharmacy orders as provided by law.

Those who buy medicines online via the health tech app are entitled to free Vitamin C courtesy of Generika Drugstore until August 31, 2021. On top of that, users will be able to enjoy waived shipping fees for a limited-time period, no minimum spend required.

HealthNow is available in PlayStore for Android and App Store for iOS.

J&J, PCCP PARTNER FOR SMOKING CESSATION MODULES

Johnson & Johnson Philippines, through its consumer health brand Nicorette, recently announced its collaboration with the Philippine College of Chest Physicians (PCCP), the premier authority for pulmonary medicine in the country.

Alongside existing efforts, J&J and PCCP will be developing a new smoking cessation module that will be used for training healthcare practitioners (HCPs) in giving counsel and recommending treatment to dissonant smokers.

The module will kick off with Lung Center of the Philippines as its first hospital partner.

Currently, available resources for Filipino quitters include the DOH QuitLine 1558, a toll-free hotline service where smokers can seek professional consult; free educational materials on proper smoking cessation such as quit guides, nicotine dependence tests, and budget calculators; live discussions with HCPs; and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products.

Nicorette is an over-the-counter NRT product, currently available in the form of a 2mg medicated chewing gum in all leading drugstores nationwide and online via Watsons stores on Shopee and Lazada.

MAXICARE ROLLS OUT VACCINATION PROGRAM

Maxicare rolled out the MaxiProtect COVID-19 Vaccination Program last July at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan for almost 1,600 employees and their families.



Aside from the COVID-19 vaccination program, Maxicare also carried out a slew of initiatives to provide care and support to its employees during the pandemic, such as the option to work from home, subsidies for internet connectivity, transportation, and hazard pay for those who need to work on site, especially frontliners.

Maxicare also built their own quarantine facility in Pasay to provide a safe place for their employees in case of infection.

In the coming weeks, Maxicare is eyeing to roll out over 150,000 more doses of the vaccine until the end of the year and offer the program not just to employees but also to its members.

MEDICAL DEPOT OPENS MALL OUTLET

One-stop medical shop Medical Depot is now open at Robinsons Galleria, its first mall outlet.

Medical Depot has been supplying the medical needs of hospitals, doctors, clinics, and diagnostic centers for more than 30 years. Starting in Bambang, Manila with 16 employees in 1991, it now has 150 employees and 16 branches.

It promises to offer premium products at lower prices, such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen tanks, ventilator machines, pulse oximeters, gloves, face masks, branded and generic medicines, and even hospital equipment like X-ray machines and emergency spine boards and stretchers.

Medical Depot is located at Digiworld, Level 1 of Robinsons Galleria. More details are available at Medical Depot's website.

MEDICAL EXPERTS ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT COUGH, COVID-19

Through the recent Kwentong Viral News webinar by Solmux Advance, three medical experts shed light on common questions about COVID-19 and cough.

Contrary to misconceptions, there is no single indicator whether a cough is COVID-19-related or not. COVID-19 cases can be classified as mild, moderate, severe or critical, depending on the severity of symptoms.

More details about cough and COVID-19 can be found below:

MEDTECS OFFERS SHIELD COLLECTION

Personal protective equipment supplier Medtecs International recently released its Medtecs Shield collection, which aim to protect individuals as they navigate the new normal brought about by the pandemic.

It includes products such as a phone case, screen protector, stylus, air purifier necklace, bottled spray, and weekly disposable antiviral mask.

More details are available on the Medtecs website and Facebook page.