With a few simple tips, Filipino Canadian interior designer Danilo ‘Sani’ Baluyot said Filipinos can transform their space.

"Marami tayong abubot; marami tayong mga ekstrang gamit na unnecessary so one thing I would really suggest sa mga ganoon is less clutter. Medyo magbawas ng konti. Less is more (We have a lot of knick-knacks; we have a lot of extra stuff that's not needed. So one thing I would really suggest to them is less clutter. Get rid of some things. Less is more)," said Baluyot.

A graduate of interior design from the University of Santo Tomas, Baluyot admitted that he was not sure if he could make it in Canada when he first came to the country in 2006. But as it turned out, many in the mainstream are used to including expenses for interior design so they can have a beautiful home. He now has clients from Toronto and New York; and has a satellite support team in Manila.

Baluyot was even featured in a Canadian home design show. He has also received various awards including the 2021 Best of Houzz Service and the 2019 Best Interior Design Consultancy Service of the Year in Canada.

Despite having multicultural clients, Baluyot said Filipinos are not yet comfortable hiring an interior designer for their space. "Iniisip ng tao na ang interior design is just an additional expense, pang-mayaman, pang well-off or an additional cost. Hindi porke’t yan lang ang budget mo, yan lang din magagawa mo (People think interior design is just an additional expense, for the rich, the well-off, or an additional cost. You can’t just limit yourself to what you can do just because you have a limited budget)."

"Usually I ask my client, 'What's the working budget?' and then I will create a design according to that budget," shared Baluyot.

A running joke among immigrants is that a home will obviously be of a Filipino if it displays a picture of 'The Last Supper' and a big wooden spoon and fork.

Baluyot, host of the new TFC show 'The Design Proposal,' said he can also adapt this decor or any other design that the client requests. "I'm here to guide my clients but at the end of the day, it is my client who’s going to live in the house so dapat magustuhan pa rin nila yun (I'm here to guide my clients but at the end of the day, it is my client who’s going to live in the house so they should still like it)."

Baluyot observed that Filipino homes often have tons of items on their counter or on any available space. He strongly recommended letting go of items that have not been used for years and taking the minimalist approach to designing. He also pointed out that trends only last about ten years so homeowners should be careful about being too trendy in their home design "unless you are willing to renovate, to upgrade after a few years."

The Design Proposal airs every Saturday on TFC.