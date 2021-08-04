Cebuano magazine launched to help fight misinformation

Handout

MANILA -- A Cebuano version of a youth-oriented magazine has been launched as part of efforts to highlight the importance of local language diversity in fighting misinformation.

The new #YOUThink in Cebuano is a project by Google and the Center for Art, New Ventures, and Sustainable Development (CANVAS) in celebration of National Language Month.

The 42-page magazine covers topics such as the types of misinformation and their negative effects, why context matters, how to identify fact from opinion, and how to avoid falling for fake news.

It was translated into Cebuano by teachers and translators Hannah Aranas and Xi Zuq.

#YOUTHink was first published by CANVAS in English in January 2021, as commissioned and funded by Google in the Philippines.

The tech company came up with the title of the magazine to put emphasis on the youth and critical thinking.

"We believe in the vital role of producing locally relevant learning materials to achieve this goal, while we continue to take down harmful content and raise authoritative information on our platforms," said Mervin Wenke, head of communications and public affairs at Google Philippines.

"We need to take a more inclusive approach and use local languages so more people, especially those going online for the first time or from vulnerable communities, can participate in the discussion and avoid falling for disinformation or misinformation. With Cebuano as one of the country’s major languages spoken by more than 9 million people, we hope that more Filipinos will benefit from this initiative," he added.

Similar to the first edition of #YOUThink, Google provided funding support for the development, design, and publication of the Cebuano version of the magazine.

Initially, 5,000 copies will be distributed for free to schools, communities, and NGOs outside the National Capital Region.

The magazine includes letters and essays from the likes of former Comelec commissioner Atty. Luie Guia, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Edsel Salvana, scientist and radio and TV speaker Dr. Reina Reyes, Ateneo de Manila University assistant professor of Philosophy Dr. Jacklyn Cleofas, and University of the Philippines professor Dr. Clarissa David.

