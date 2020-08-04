WATCH: Divine Lee, husband answer questions about surviving COVID-19

MANILA -- Socialite Divine Lee has released a new vlog answering her friends and followers' questions on surviving COVID-19 with her husband, businessman Blake Go.

Before entertaining questions sent to them, the couple reiterated that they are not medical experts, and that they are only recounting their experience.

Lee was asymptomatic, while Go had mild symptoms.

"We're not experts, we're not in the medical field, we're not doctors," Lee stressed.

Go, for his part, said: "Again, there's no cure... These are the things na ginagawa namin or in-advise ng doctor namin, so we're sharing it to you guys."

"But as I said, if ever you feel something, please consult your doctor. Sila 'yung expert. Iyong sa amin, advice lang ito and experience namin that we're sharing," he added.

Lee earlier posted a vlog chronicling her COVID-19 journey, but felt the need to come up with a second video to clarify some things and answer specific questions from her viewers.

In the new vlog, the socialite was more detailed in what she and her husband have been taking to boost their immune system and protect themselves from the virus.

"Nagga-gargle kami ng Betadine every day, twice a day. While we had COVID, and until now, ginawa na namin siyang habit. We still do it, wala namang mawawala," she said.

She went on to say that they have been taking vitamin C with zinc, vitamin D3, fish oil, probiotics, melatonin, multivitamins, and lots of water.

"So now [na wala na kaming COVID] binawasan na. So 'yung vitamin C, puwede pa rin siyang twice a day, 'yung fish oil once na lang [from twice a day]. And 'yung melatonin is total of 10 mg a day [from 36 mg]," Lee said.

In the vlog, the couple also shared their COVID-19 after-care practices and how they disinfected their homes, among others.

"I don't know kung dahil ba sa mga ginawa namin kaya kami gumaling. We really cannot say, but gumaling kami. So we're sharing our experience," she said.

Watch it below: