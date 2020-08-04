Poblacion BBQ spot Holy Smokes relocates to QC amid pandemic

Facebook.com/holysmokesbbqph

MANILA -- The popular barbecue spot Holy Smokes has given up its space in Makati's hip Poblacion area amid the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Holy Smokes said it is relocating to The Pop Up in Katipunan, Quezon City after four years.

"It is with sadness that we bid farewell to our home for the last four years in Poblacion. Unfortunately, this pandemic has left us with no choice but to give up the space and relocate to a cheaper and smaller location. It is the only way we can stay afloat and survive this difficult time," the restaurant said.

"Our hearts are heavy, but shifting our focus from sadness to gratitude (for the more important things like the safety of all our staff and families, the employment we continue to provide, and the continued support of regular customers), gives us a strong sense of hope and positivity. Despite many challenges, we are still here, and our commitment to serve you good quality and safe food still remains," it added.

Holy Smokes said it will have the same operating schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday in Quezon City, and customers can order for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

"We look forward to be able to offer al fresco dining in our new location in the near future, if the situation permits," it said.