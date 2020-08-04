'Kaya mo rin 'yan!' Korina Sanchez shares secrets to staying fit in her 50s

MANILA -- Korina Sanchez took to social media on Monday to reveal her secrets to staying fit during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Now in her 50s, the former "TV Patrol" anchor said she had a drop in weight during the quarantine which she was able to maintain through diet and exercise.

"Just to report to you: from 118 days since day one of lockdown on March 17, 121 lbs pre-COVID, down to 110 lbs in 2 months. And I've been able to maintain (that's the real challenge)," she said in an Instagram post.

She went on to give details about her diet and workouts, saying she only consumes 20 to 50 grams of carbohydrates daily and regularly swims and carries 5-pound weights.

"Kaya mo rin 'yan!" she said.

Commenting on the post, Sanchez's friends and followers heaped praise on the "Rated K" host, saying she looks "even younger" today.

Others, meanwhile, prodded her for more health and fitness tips.