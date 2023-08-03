Lea Salonga thanks David Harbour for watching 'Here Lies Love'

David Harbour, known for his role as police chief Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," attended a performance of "Here Lies Love" on Broadway.

Lea Salonga herself posted a photo of them together on her Instagram page, thanking the actor for coming to see them perform live.

“Thank you for coming to the disco, David Harbour,” she captioned her post.

Salonga's Instagram followers expressed their excitement over her photo with Harbour, with most of them describing it as awesome. They were equally thrilled to know that he had watched the musical.

With an all-Filipino cast, the musical "Here Lies Love" officially opened on Broadway last July 20.

Created by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, the disco musical chronicles the rise and fall of former first lady Imelda Marcos and her husband, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The musical also follows the story of former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. and how his assassination sparked the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

"Here Lies Love" has 23 all-Filipino cast members, including Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Conrad Ricamora as Aquino, and Salonga as Aquino's mother, Aurora, in a limited run until August 19.

There are also 11 Filipino non-cast members and 16 producers who are all of Filipino descent. They include Jose Antonio Vargas, Clint Ramos, Salonga, and Jokoy.