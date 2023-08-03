Alexa Ilacad in "Walang Aray." Instagram/@alexailacad

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Alexa Ilacad has earned a Gawad Buhay mid-year citation for her performance in the musical "Walang Aray," which also marked her theater debut.

The actress was included in the Female Lead Performance in a Musical category, along with her fellow "Walang Aray" cast members Marynor Madamesila and Shaira Opsimar.

This gives them chance to qualify in the final list of Gawad Buhay nominees. From there, a jury will decide on the winners.

This list of Gawad Buhay mid-year citations covers productions from January 1 to 31 of this year. The new rules differentiate a rerun from a restaging, with the former not eligible for the awards.

A rerun has been defined as a repeat of a previous production, while a restaging should have "radical" changes in direction and design.

Below are the newest recipients of Gawad Buhay mid-year citations:

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Guelan Luarca ("Nekropolis")

Mikaela Regis ("Unica Hijas")

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Rody Vera ("Walang Aray")

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE

Rody Vera and Vince Lim ("Walang Aray")

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION

Vince Lim ("Walang Aray")

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Gio Gahol ("Walang Aray")

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jaylo Conanan ("Walang Aray")

Mark Daniel Dalacat ("Red")

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

D Cortezano ("Laro")

D Cortezano ("Nekropolis")

David Esguerra ("Walang Aray")

Gabo Tolentino ("Red")

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Jose Buencamino ("Red")

Happy Constantino ("Walang Aray")

Arvy Dimaculangan ("Laro")

Arvy Dimaculangan ("Nekropolis")

Mijon Tangye ("Unica Hijas")

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Mark Daniel Dalacat ("Red")

Julio Garcia ("Walang Aray")

Tata Tuviera ("Nekropolis")

Tata Tuviera ("Unica Hijas")

FEMALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Joy delos Santos ("Unica Hijas")

Ash Nicanor ("Unica Hijas")

Justine Peña ("Lungs")

MALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Reb Atadero ("Lungs")

JC Santos ("Red")

Brian Sy ("Lungs")

FEMALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Mitzi Comia ("Nekropolis")

MALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Jojo Cayabyab ("Laro")

Gio Gahol ("Laro")

Al Gatmaitan ("Laro")

Jeremy Mayores ("Laro")

Phi Palmos ("Laro")

Ross Pesigan ("Laro")

Marco Viaña ("Nekropolis")

FEMALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Alexa Ilacad ("Walang Aray")

Marynor Madamesila ("Walang Aray")

Shaira Opsimar ("Walang Aray")

MALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Jon Abella ("Walang Aray")

Gio Gahol ("Walang Aray")

FEMALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Kiki Baento ("Walang Aray")

Neomi Gonzales ("Walang Aray")

MALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Nelsito Gomez ("Breakups and Breakdowns")

Bene Manaois ("Walang Aray")

Carlon Matobato ("Walang Aray")

Johnnie Moran ("Walang Aray")

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE FOR A PLAY

"Laro" (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

"Nekropolis" (Tanghalang Pilipino)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE FOR A MUSICAL

"Walang Aray" (PETA)

OUTSTANDING STAGE DIRECTION FOR A PLAY

Pat Valera ("Unica Hijas")

John Mark Yap ("Laro")

Charles Yee ("Nekropolis")

OUTSTANDING STAGE DIRECTION FOR A MUSICAL

Ian Segarra ("Walang Aray")

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF EXISTING MATERIAL FOR A PLAY

"Laro" (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

"Lungs" (The Sandbox Collective)

"Red" (The Necessary Theatre)

OUTSTANDING PLAY - ORIGINAL OR TRANSLATION/ADAPTATION

"Nekropolis" (Tanghalang Pilipino)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL - ORIGINAL OR TRANSLATION/ADAPTATION