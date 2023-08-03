ABS-CBN dips toes in pageantry with Binibining Silka

(Left to right) Producer Jessamae Samson, ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan, Silka brand specialist Alexis Gloria, Silka senior brand manager Eunice de Belen, and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. Handout/ABS-CBN

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is dipping its toes in pageantry through a partnership with the homegrown skin care brand Silka.

It is now part of Binibining Silka, a "bigger and bolder" version of the original Miss Silka pageant which was first launched in 2008.

Binibining Silka features a new theme song titled "Kumikinang" by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, with the track to be performed by Angeline Quinto.

"'Yung lyrics ng song embodies kung ano ang hinahanap natin sa isang Binibining Silka," Manalo said during a recent media huddle.

ABS-CBN Regional in partnership with ABS-CBN Events is staging the regional leg of the pageant, which will start in Bicol on August 5.

This will be followed by competitions in Dagupan on August 12, Ilocos on August 19, Palawan on August 26, September 2 in Western Visayas, September 3 in Pampanga, September 16 in Northern Mindanao, September 17 in Batangas, September 23 in Central Eastern Visayas, September 30 in Southern Mindanao, October 7 in Western Mindanao, and October 14 in the National Capital Region.

The 12 winners of the regional rounds will then compete for the Binibining Silka title during the grand coronation night, which will also be produced by ABS-CBN Events, on October 29. Other details such as the venue for the pageant, as well as the platform where it will be aired, have yet to be announced.

According to Silka senior brand manager Eunice de Belen, the winner of Binibining Silka will bring home a cash prize of P500,000. She will also be a Silka ambassador for 15 months, and will get a chance to appear on ABS-CBN shows.

First and second runners-up, meanwhile, will receive P300,000 and P200,000, respectively.

"This year, we believe that it's the best year to actually relaunch Miss Silka with its new title Binibining Silka. It will be bigger and bolder and a pageant like you've never seen before because it's Silka with ABS-CBN," De Belen said.

Binibining Silka, which was then called Miss Silka, started out as a small pageant in 2008 and became a national competition a year later. Its last edition was held in 2019, before the pandemic.

Many of its former candidates and titleholders went on to make their mark on other pageants such as Binibining Pilipinas, and even on the international stage.

Among them are Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Miss Aura International 2021 Alexandra Faith Garcia, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

"Miss Silka used to be their foundation, parang stepping stone nila 'yan. But we hope [one day] 'yung goal nila is to be Binibining Silka," De Leon said.

When asked if they have plans of sending Binibining Silka winners to international pageants, she replied: "For now, focus muna is here in the Philippines... But we're not closing any doors. Maybe in the future."

News.abs-cbn.com is the news website of ABS-CBN.