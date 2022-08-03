MANILA - Lars Pacheco has undergone a sexual reassignment surgery.

Pachecho shared about this through a vlog which she posted last Friday.

“Today is July 27… I am here in Bangkok, Thailand at K Garden Hotel because I am scheduled for a SRS surgery on July 29 at Kamol Hospital,” she said at the beginning of the video.

Pacheco said she is so excited for this journey that she decided to share it with her followers.

Throughout the video, Pachecho shared all the things she did prior to the surgery.

While it did not cover the part after she had the operation, Pacheco posted on Instagram on July 29 indicating that it was a success.

“We all hope for breakthrough rebirth moment. I am woman,” she wrote.

Pacheco rose to fame after she finished second runner-up in Miss Q&A in 2018 on “It’s Showtime.”