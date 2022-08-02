LOOK: Manila Luzon transforms as 'Darna'

MANILA – As the hype over the upcoming series “Darna” continues, Drag royalty Manila Luzon paid her own tribute to the local super heroine.

Manila Luzon transformed as Darna in her recent Instagram post, jokingly teasing ABS-CBN’s Darna, Jane de Leon.

“Move over @janedeleon_official, I am the next DARNA! lol #Darna is one of the most popular superheroes of the Philippines and I was thrilled to create this look while in Manila,” she said in her caption.

Manila Luzon showcased her curves while donning the iconic Darna red costume paired with the gold and red headdress.

Just recently, a woman donning the iconic red and gold battle gear of Darna was also spotted at a mall in Antipolo City, leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of the new TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character.

Aside from the Darna sighting on the mall’s rooftop, the superhero’s winged emblem was seen projected on the structure’s facade, capturing the attention of commuters and passersby.

The public sightings of the pop culture icon came weeks ahead of her TV return on August 15, with the premiere of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and JeepneyTV.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” will star De Leon as the title character, with Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Darna’s nemesis Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as the superhero’s brother and sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

The series is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with directors Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique.

Meanwhile, Manila Luzon is expected to host the “Drag Den Philippines.”