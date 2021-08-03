Shopping shorts: Adidas-Lego sneaker, Charriol rainbow watch, 8.8 sale events

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIDAS, LEGO PARTNER FOR NEW SNEAKER

Handout

Adidas Originals and the Lego Group have reunited once again, this time to present a bold new take on the classic Superstar silhouette.

The Lego Adidas Originals Superstar brings together Adidas' archival aesthetics with the Lego brand's instantly recognizable bricks.

Priced at P2,700, it is available at Adidas' and Lego's stores and official websites.

CHARRIOL LAUNCHES RAINBOW WATCH

Handout

Charriol recently unveiled its Forever Rainbow Collection, a limited edition watch designed as an expression of the brand's motto, "L'Art de vivre la Différence" (the art of living differently).

In the Philippines, Charriol is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Rockwell, Trinoma, Central Square Bonifacio High Street, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, The Podium, Newport Mall, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Marquee Mall Pampanga, Rustan's Ayala Cebu, and Abreeza Davao.

The brand is also available online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.

DITO TEAMS UP WITH VIBER FOR PROMO

New player Dito Telecommunity has teamed up with Viber for a promo that runs until August 31.

Called Good Vibes Tayo Dito, the promo allows consumers to avail of Viber Premium items when they purchase their Dito sim cards in pairs.

It is available in select Dito stores and partner shops. More details are available on Dito's and Viber's websites.

LAZADA HIGHLIGHTS MSMES IN 8.8 SALE

Lazada has strengthened its partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to showcase micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country in its upcoming sale event.

The 8.8 Love Local Sale will feature Filipino cuisine (National Food Fair) and craftsmanship (Go Lokal! Concept Store), and offer up to 88% off on selected products, plus additional 10% off on local brands and free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend nationwide.

The sale event will run from August 8 to 12, with more details on Lazada's app, website, and social media pages.

OPPO HOLDS 8.8 SALE

Looking to score a new phone or gadget? Oppo is holding a Super Brand Day sale on Shopee from August 8 to 12.

Here, customers can score up to 40% off on A series and Reno series smartphones like A12 4GB, A15s, A54 6GB+128GB, Reno4, and Reno5.

Also on sale are accessories like Enco Buds and Band B1, as well as a special offer on the new Reno6 Z 5G.

Meanwhile, Oppo is offering a P1,000 discount and a free pair of G25 Sports earphones worth P1,499 to those who purchase a Reno6 Z 5G starting August 6 until August 14.

During the five-day sale, all Oppo buyers will get free shipping for orders above P3,999, as well as a free Dito Sim card with 10GB data for all smartphone orders.

Customers may collect P200 store-wide vouchers from August 3, which they can use during the Oppo sale for a minimum spend of P9,999.

More details are available on Oppo's Shopee store.

PICK.A.ROO CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR

In celebration of its first year, Pick.A.Roo is holding a Lucky 8 sale, a buy one, get one event this August featuring best-sellers from select brands.

The Great ROOveal will also have items on sale each hour for P8.

More events are also lined up, with more details on Pick.A.Roo's website and app.

SHOPEE OFFERS HUGE PRICE DROPS AT 8.8 SALE

Until August 8, customers can enjoy flash deals on Shopee starting at P8 from top brands in lifestyle, electronics, and more.

Users can browse Shopee Mall's Flash Deals tab to find their favorite brands, and have the option of getting notifications once a deal goes live.

In time for its 8.8 sale, Shopee has also launched new features to help sellers gain more viewers and boost their sales during streaming sessions on the platform.

More details are available on Shopee's website, app, and social media pages.