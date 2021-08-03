LOOK: Sarah Geronimo’s shortest hairstyle yet

Sarah Geronimo in October 2020 and August 2021. Insgtagram: @rjdelacruz

MANILA — After surprising fans with her pixie cut in June, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo appears to have opted for an even shorter hairstyle.

In glam shots posted by hairstylist RJ dela Cruz on Tuesday, Geronimo is seen posing with a new hairdo, which has noticeably shorter bangs compared to her styling seen in previous portraits.

For the shoot, Geronimo was styled by Joy Bernardo of Stylized Studio, with makeup by Gela Laurel. It was not immediately clear what the styling was for.

Earlier in her career, Geronimo would always sport long hair that reached her back, and then settled for shoulder-length in recent years.

She debuted her pixie cut at the end of June, to the surprise of her loyal fans.

Geronimo has been on hiatus from TV and film for nearly a year, opting for one-off appearances such as her “Tala” film concert and brand deals, among others.