Kylie Verzosa believes Hannah Arnold has 'strong chance' to win Miss International

MANILA – Kylie Verzosa, the country’s sixth Miss International, thinks Hannah Arnold has what it takes to bring home the seventh crown for the Philippines.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for her YouTube series, Verzosa said Arnold was really a standout when she judged the recent Bb. Pilipinas pageant.

“I think she has a strong chance,” she said of the Masbate beauty.

“When I saw Hannah that night, she was already a standout. She was already shining. She had a different glow to her that night. That night was her night,” she added.

If Arnold could just bring that glow to this year’s Miss International pageant in Japan, Verzosa said there’s a huge chance for her to win.

“Because she’s already perfect as she is, for sure mananalo tayo n'yan,” she said.

Verzosa also vowed to help Arnold should she seek her advice.

In a past interview also with San Diego, Arnold said she intends to study Japanese culture, which past delegates also did when they represented the Philippines in the international pageant.

"I am such a fan of Miss International that I really enjoyed the performance of Ate Bea (Rose Santiago), Kylie (Verzosa), Ahtisa (Manalo), Patch (Magtanong). Every year, I really watch it. I see what these girls do. They really study Japanese culture. They are so respectful by learning the language. Even their outfits, it’s so perfectly prepared. I know it’s going to take a whole village to prepare me,” she said.

Arnold said she actually studied Japanese in high school but would like to take a refresher course “and make sure it’s a good representation of the Philippines that we are willing to learn their culture.”

She would also like to pay homage to Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc.’s Stella Marquez Araneta, who was the first-ever Miss International.

“Madam Stella is the first Miss International and it’s the 60th Miss International so what I want to do is I want to celebrate her. I want to somehow incorporate maybe if she had a particular outfit that might have been captured. I want to bring that with me,” she said.

Arnold is Filipino-Australian whose mother hails from Masbate, while her father is of Irish-Australian descent.

She was born in Masbate province as well but grew up in Canberra, Australia. She has been flying back and forth from Australia to the Philippines since she was a kid.