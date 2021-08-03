Baguio fave Vizco's, known for its strawberry shortcake, to open stores in Manila

Photo from Facebook: @VizcosRestaurantandCakeShop

MANILA -- Fans of Vizco's no longer have to travel all the way to Baguio to get a taste of its famous strawberry shortcake.

This as the cafe is set to open two stores in Metro Manila ​-- at SM North EDSA Annex in Quezon City, and SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

"Vizco's is coming soon to Manila!" it said in a Facebook post.

Vizco's is a favorite among tourists and locals for its strawberry shortcake, which combines a light chiffon cake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries from Benguet.

Aside from its four branches in Baguio, Vizco's also has cake resellers to cater to customers from Metro Manila and Luzon.

Related video: