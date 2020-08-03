WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves mentor Bb. Pilipinas 2020 candidates

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has released the first mentorship module of Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves.

The video, released on BPCI's YouTube page over the weekend, showed the two beauty queens teaching this year's candidates how to be an effective representative for the country.

Their first lesson was "Personal Branding and Empowering Others Through Social Media."

"Now in the age of 2020, social media is our new stage," Gray noted, citing how the COVID-19 pandemic has put off social gatherings, including pageants.

"So what can we do to put our best foot forward? How can we be impactful? How can we be positive through social media?" she added.

Cordoves, who trained Gray during her Miss Universe 2018 journey, for her part said: "We won't teach you a template here. We would not want you to follow strict rules, either. But we will teach you to identify the current pulse, the current mood of our country and the world para lang alam natin what we need to say at a certain time."

During the mentoring session, Gray and Cordoves showed video submissions by some of the 2020 candidates and reacted to them, giving tips on structure and storytelling along the way.

Watch their video below: