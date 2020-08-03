Shopping shorts: Used car online sale, virtual mall directory, skin care products

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

CAROUSELL HOLDS FIRST 'CAR-O-SALE' IN PH

Online shopping platform Carousell has kicked off its first-ever used car sale in the Philippines.

Car-o-Sale offers more than 1,000 vehicle listings from its trusted sellers, with discounts as high as P150,000.

The event will run on Carousell until August 30.

"Now more than ever, used cars can be of huge benefit for Filipinos as the need for a safe, convenient and affordable way to commute has been highlighted by the difficult mobility situation brought about by the COVID pandemic. In addition, many entrepreneurs who are in the used car business need the support to restart their operations after the ECQ," said Karl Magsuci, head of autos at Carousell Philippines.

"Carousell has seen a 64% increase in demand in the automotive category, as many people are looking for affordable means of transportation for their personal mobility, especially during these difficult times," he added.

Meanwhile, sellers who are interested to be part of the ongoing sale can contact [email protected]

'HELLO GLOW' BOOSTS EVER BILENA SALES AMID LOCKDOWN

Cosmetics brand Ever Bilena has rejuvenated its business amid the pandemic with its Hello Glow line.

Launched last February, Hello Glow has sold 50,000 sets through its traditional direct selling and increased fivefold during quarantine, with most transactions done online.

Following its success, the Ever Bilena team relaunched in June fully to online entrepreneurs, which resulted to 300,000 sets sold in only a

month's time.

"We exceeded our initial 600,000 set target for the year in just 4 months, which the whole team feels is a big milestone for us!" said Ever Bilena chief sales and marketing officer Denice Sy-Munez.

Hello Glow offers complete line of skin rejuvenation and whitening products, and has become a gateway for more than 1,800 Ever Bilena

employees to generate income through reseller packages.

According to Sy-Munez, Hello Glow has over 2,500 resellers. "People were more conscious about using the lockdown period to improve their skincare regimen. Moreover, many are looking for sources of income. We have former flight attendants and beauty queens who are now active distributors of Hello Glow," she said.

HADA LABO OFFERS PRODUCTS ONLINE

Skin care is just a click away as Hada Labo now offers its products online.

After its successful launch in the Philippines last year, the Japanese beauty brand aims to make you "mochi skin" ready for that online meeting — all without leaving the comfort of your home.

Skin as soft and supple as rice cake or mochi is the promised end effect of using Hada Labo products — all thanks to hyaluronic acid, which is said to hold up to 2,000 times its own weight in water, and counts benefits to skin like maximizing moisture retention, strengthening the skin’s barrier, as well as firming and soothing the skin.

Using four types of hyaluronic acid, the brand, especially its Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion, has gained a cult-like status in beauty circles around the world with Hada Labo maintaining peak market share in Japan for over thirteen years, as well as conquering markets in Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and since last year, the Philippines.

Free of fragrances, alcohols, colorants and mineral oils, Hada Labo has a complete skin line for cleansing (Hydrating Facial Wash, Deep Clean and Pore Refining Face Wash) to nourishing (Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion) to moisturizing (Hydrating Light Cream, Hydrating Water Gel), as well as whitening (Hydra & Whitening Face Wash).

Customers in the Philippines can now order Hada Labo items online via Watsons, Lazada, and SM Store channels in Lazada and Shopee. -- Joko Magalong-De Veyra

ROBINSONS MALLS VIRTUAL DIRECTORY

Robinsons Malls now has a virtual directory, allowing customers to get up-to-date information about the operating hours of malls as well as promos and contact details of their favorite stores and restaurants.

The directory is organized per region, making it easier for users to navigate, and also features a search function.

Also available are details about Robinsons Malls' New Ways to Shop offering, which includes personal shopper and delivery services.