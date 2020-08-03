'Keep your mask on': Pia Wurtzbach sizzles in quarantine photo shoot

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach and her glam team had the "new normal" in mind in their photo shoot amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine.

The former Miss Universe embraced her face mask tan lines -- which were made possible by makeup -- as seen in photos she shared over the weekend.

Holding a "python" face mask by local fashion designer Jaz Cerezo, she said: "We couldn't get over the fact that summer 2020 passed without us enjoying the energy it brought, so we closed our eyes and imagined what our tan lines would've looked like this year. Remember, always wear your mask and face shield!"

In another post, she said: "Don't mind the tan lines, keep your mask on!"

Check out her photos below:

Fans and friends heaped praise on Wurtzbach for being able to pull off unflattering tan lines, with others calling it a strong statement that promotes the wearing of face masks as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Even actress Coleen Garcia could not help but comment: "Only you can make this look good."

To which the beauty queen replied: "Hahaha we like to try new things! Thank you!"

Last April, Wurtzbach delivered thousands of face masks to a dozen hospitals as a result of her online fundraiser.

She continues to spearhead initiatives to aid vulnerable communities and frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.