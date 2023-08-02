Japanese techno sport Hado marks its return to Philippine shores during a limited time event at a mall in Makati City. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Japanese techno sport Hado marked its return to Philippine shores at a limited-time event at a mall in Makati City.

Hado is a non-contact sport played by six players (three per team) with a person-versus-person (PvP) style of gameplay. The game was initially part of the ABS-CBN Studio Experience before it halted operations in 2020.

"We are interested in going to schools, producing teams in schools and going to the malls for people to be able to play," RS Concepts director Anton Alfonso said.

This year's edition makes the game available to the public through mall events, first setting shop in Gamefest 2023 to be held at the Glorietta Activity Center from August 3-6.

"We really want to be out and about. People are going back to their lives, and they are now out and about going to the malls, and for them to be able to enjoy gaming at the same time and is something they took for granted before but definitely won't be taken for granted now," Alfonso said.

GameFest is divided into two: Cyber City and Retro District. Cyber City has gaming stations where visitors can try gaming consoles such as the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and modern tabletop card games.

The other side -- Retro District -- has a mix of tabletop games and conventional arcade games, hosting favorite titles such as Super Mario, Pacman, and many more.

Alfonso said they will be exploring bringing Hado to other malls around Metro Manila.