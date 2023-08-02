Jomari Yllana teams up with AAP for first Motorsport Carnivale

With Jomari Yllana (second from left) at the media conference are (from left) Cielo Reboredo, Okada VP for sales and marketing; Rikki Dy-Liacco, head of motorsport Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP); and Victor Cesar Galzote, director for property, marketing and branding.

MANILA -- Actor-politician Jomari Yllana has set his sights on reviving motorcar racing with the first Motorsport Carnivale, which he is mounting from August 2 to 6 at the Okada Manila Boardwalk.

The activity will be held in memory of Eduardo del Rosario, who was fondly called Mang Ed and the founding father of the Cavite Auto Racing Team.

Motorsport Carnivale is expected to gather collectors of rare racing cars and motorsport gadgets, an auto-cross race featuring at least 150 cars on Sunday, August 6, complete with matching champagne-popping, and e a whole day of drifting exhibitions.

Okada Manila vice president for sales and marketing Cielo Reboredo, Okada director for property, marketing and branding Victor Cesar Galzote and head of Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) Rikki Dy-Liacco are working with Yllana on the project.

“It will be an exciting weekend, rain or shine,” said Galzote. “Part of the thrust of Okada Manila is we do collaborations. We did a lot of beauty pageants in the past – Miss World Philippines, Miss Earth, Miss Universe Philippines.

“We try to expand the collaborations because we have to target and touch different market segments in the industry. One other potential market segment that caters to our business interest is actually the sporting industry that is aligned with our strategy.”

Last November, Yllana returned to the racing circuit after more than a decade when he joined the Paeng Nodalo Memorial Rally, at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The race paid tribute to Nodalo, one of the country’s pillars of motorsports, who was behind the legendary Mabuhay Rally

Early this year, Yllana invited Dy-Liacco to have a cup of coffee. “I told him I heard he is now the head of motorsports of AAP,” Yllana said. “I congratulated him. Then, we met to do some catching up.

“I said it’s time to give back to the sport that has been good to us. This is the sport that took our respective career far and wide. Rikki has more trophies than me. I have a few, but we both agreed to give back.”

“Rikki and I have known each other since Toyota Corolla cup days,” the actor-politician unabashedly shared.

“That was the time of the Gwapings. Rikki was the champion then and I was in my rookie year. We were like the best competitors.

“For those who saw the movie, ‘Rush’ (2013), I compare Rikki and I to Niki Lauda and James Hunt, who were both Formula One drivers. Rikki and I became best friends but our careers parted ways.

“My career as a race car driver continued. I went into production. I was producing concerts, still into showbiz and then I went into politics.

“Rikki went on his own way, managing races both local and international. The biggest event he did was Le Mans Competition 2023.”

“He asked me, ‘What do we do?’ I told him, ‘Let’s wake up the sleeping giant. Once you wake him up, it is still a dragon.’ I’m talking about the ‘60s, ‘70s and the ‘80s -- the golden era of motorsport.

“I joined motorsport in the ‘90s. The vision is to wake up motorsports here in the Philippines. The mission is to make it prosper. The driving force is the passion.”

Yllana’s eldest son, Andre, now 25, has similarly shown interest in the sport. In fact, the young Yllana will compete in this week’s racing event.

When they decided to look for a “home,” Yllana and Dy-Liacco felt like they were Tito, Vic and Joey, who were looking for a home literally.

Thankfully, Okada Manila readily accepted them. “We found a home with Okada Manila, who accepted us wholeheartedly,” revealed Yllana.

“That’s why we are now here to launch the first Motorsport Carnivale. We are very happy that we found a home for motorsport.”

The colorful Motorsport Carnivale logo pays tribute even to the LGBTQ community.

“When we were thinking about the colors, we got inclined towards the LGBTQ community,” Yllana explained. “In motorsport, we are trying to gather everyone. Wala kaming pinipili. We’ll support everyone.”

Yllana made special mention of Angie King, who has been making waves locally and even abroad in international races like Ferrari Challenge, among others.

“Very, very competitive si Angie,” Yllana remarked. “We want all the colors. We are inviting everyone. We are supporting everyone.”

Motorsport Carnivale is mounted as Yllana’s way of giving back. “Post-pandemic, everyone is starting from scratch. We are all starting from zero. Business, tourism, we are all beginning from the starting line again.

“My thinking, pantay-pantay tayong lahat. We reached that point in our lives where we paid our dues. It’s time to give back. So more than anything, we are doing charity work for the sport that we love.

“This is out support to motorcar racing. Habang kaya pa ng katawan namin. Now is the best time.”

Dy-Liacco believes this Motorsport Carnivale is the start of the many programs and projects that he, as part of the AAP, intends to implement.

It was timely when Yllana called Dy-Liacco. “I was running a grand prix and he sent me a message. He was very excited. He told me so many things he wanted to do. I said that was perfect. I have my own ideas, but I need support.”

Awarding of Motorsport Carnivale will be held on August 6. Celebrities who made big contributions to motorsport will be honored.

Richard Gomez will be given a special award for his achievements and contributions to motorsport.

Matteo Guidicelli will be recognized for everything that he contributed to motorsport in the Philippines. Retired race car driver Michele Bumgarner will also receive a special award.

Yllana wants to do Motorsport Carnivale twice a year and counts on the support of Okada Manila hopefully every time.

