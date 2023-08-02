Ayurveda home cooking workshop promotes healthy eating

(From left) Clara Day Herrera, DOH Undersecretary Maria Francia Laxamana, Ambassador of India Shambhu S. Kumaran, and Ayurveda expert Sona Roy

MANILA -- Celebrity wellness expert Clara Day Herrera dedicated years of studying Ayurveda right in its home base, India.

Her journey to becoming a wellness expert was triggered by a burnout from work. Fast forward to today, she is the proud owner of a successful wellness brand, actively teaches yoga, and teams up with Ayurveda lifestyle expert Sona Roy to introduce the benefits of Ayurvedic food to the world.

“In Ayurveda, it is more of ‘you are what you digest,’” she said.

The collaboration between Clara and Sona happened last July 22 at the Makati Garden Club.

“The Ayurveda Home Cooking workshop is a collaborative effort between Sona Roy, the founder of Shanti Institute Ayurveda, and myself," Herrera said.

“My company’s (CDH Wellness Corp.) mission is to make wellness achievable for everyone, while Shanti Institute Ayurveda aims to promote health and happiness through the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda.”

Attended by the Ambassador of India Shambhu S. Kumaran, Agri Exim Global Philippines representatives, 22 Holistic Wellness founder Joana Alberto, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Francia Laxamana, Dr. Gibsy Sanjeevi Goerge, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ASPAC director Rona Goce, and DFA Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola, the event defined what joyful and balanced eating from Ayurvedic kitchen is.

Some of the Ayurvedic dishes that were brought to the table were Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk, Crispy Fried Fish, Millet Roti, Millet Dosa, Monggo Kitchuri, Carrot Beans Thoran, and Finger Millet Upma. All these recipes contain healthy ingredients.

In celebration of the Year of the Millet, food items showcased in the event follow the theme.

"Ayurveda taught me that health care is self-care and that good digestion is the root of good health. The Ayurvedic kitchen pharmacy has become my sanctuary, where I have discovered the immense healing potential of incorporating local, seasonal, and traditional ingredients into my meals,” Herrera said.

She added: “Ayurveda recognizes that food is not just fuel, but a form of medicine. It treats the kitchen as a pharmacy where home-cooked meals are prepared to nourish both the body and mind.”

Benefits of embracing Ayurvedic principles were highlighted during the event. As presented, an ayurvedic diet claims to improve digestion and energy levels, promote better sleep, and reduce stress.

“By bringing Ayurvedic food heritage into the home, everyday ingredients can be transformed into delicious dishes that balance the body, mind, and consciousness,” Herrera said.

She also gave Filipinos a nudge to be more mindful about the long-term effects that processed food can have on health and well-being, saying there’s no better time to eat clean and live a healthier lifestyle than now.

This first-ever Ayurveda home cooking workshop in the country earned the nod and full support of the Embassy of India in the Philippines.