MANILA -- Anne Curtis has always been vocal about her admiration for Audrey Hepburn, so it's no surprise that she visited the Manila launch of the exhibit inspired by the screen icon.

The Kapamilya star was spotted at the "Intimate Audrey" exhibit at The Museum at S Maison at the Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City on Monday.

S Maison shared photos from Curtis' visit on its Facebook page. Here are some of them:

"Intimate Audrey" was first unveiled in Brussels, Belgium in 2019 by her son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, to celebrate the British actress' 90th birth anniversary.

On Instagram Stories, Curtis encouraged her fans to check out the exhibit, which will run in Manila until October 29.

"You definitely have to visit the 'Intimate Audrey' exhibit at S Maison because it's exactly that -- an intimate experience of getting to know Audrey beyond the fashion icon we all love!" she said.

Curtis earlier revealed having a collection of dolls inspired by Hepburn. She also owns a bow that was once used by the actress.

The "It's Showtime" host has also been known for channeling Hepburn's signature style.