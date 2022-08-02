MANILA -- Nicole Borromeo still cannot believe that she won a crown in the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

In an Instagram post, the Cebuana beauty queen shared a photo of her Bb. Pilipinas International crown and sash as she shared her thoughts after her win.

"Lord, this doesn't feel real. I have been too blessed," she said.

Borromeo also took the opportunity to thank all those who have supported her pageant journey.

"I have the best people that have surrounded me through the darkest days," she said. "Please give me time to thank all of you."

Borromeo will represent the Philippines in Miss International in 2023.

Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, will compete in this year's edition of the Japan-based pageant.