MANILA -- Herlene Budol hopes that her pageant journey will serve as a reminder to the public that they can do anything they can set their mind to.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," recently competed in the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant for the first time.

Aside from finishing as first runner-up, she raked in a whopping seven special awards during the competition.

As she posed with her prizes, she encouraged her Instagram followers to pursue their dreams and show the world what they can do.

"Kung kaya ko, kaya mo rin," she said. "'Wag kang matakot na ipakita kung ano ang meron ka."

Budol went on to refer to herself as an "unexpected Binibini" who is "uniquely beautiful with a mission," reiterating what she said during the question and answer round of the pageant.

"Binibining hindi inaasahan," she said. "Because I know for myself that I am uniquely beautiful with a mission."