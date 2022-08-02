MANILA -- "What a comeback!"

This is what Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita said as she crowned her successor in Binibining Pilipinas, Gabby Basiano, over the weekend.

After finishing as first runner-up last year, Basiano was proclaimed Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022.

In a Facebook post, Obeñita expressed happiness over the latest achievement of her "bestie."

"So proud and happy to crown my bestie, Gabrielle Basiano, for this year's Binibining Pilipinas!" she said. "Now on to our next goal, a back-to-back win for Miss Intercontinental!"

"Mag-practice tayo paano ang crowning natin sa Egypt, besh," she added in jest.

Obeñita won the Miss Intercontinental crown in Egypt last October.

She is the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.