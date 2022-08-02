MANILA -- Catriona Gray is happy to be reunited with some of her batchmates in Binibining Pilipinas 2018.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared a photo of her with Ahtisa Manalo (Bb. Pilipinas International 2018), Jehza Huelar (Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2018), Eva Patalinjug (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018), Michele Gumabao (Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2018), and Samantha Bernardo (Bb. Pilipinas 2018 second runner-up).

She described the moment as "a definite highlight."

"Once a Binibini, forever a Binibini," Gray added.

The reunion took place during the recently concluded Bb. Pilipinas 2022 pageant, which Gray co-hosted with Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

Bernardo, on the other hand, was a live chat host, along with actor Edward Barber.

Manalo served as one of the judges of the national competition, and Gumabao joined in awarding this year's first runner-up, Herlene Budol.

Patalinjug and Huelar attended the coronation night as guests. Karen Gallman (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018) and Vickie Rushton (Bb. Pilipinas 2018 first runner-up) were not present at the event.

Gray joined Bb. Pilipinas in 2018, two years after her Top 5 finish in Miss World.

She was proclaimed Bb. Pilipinas Universe, which allowed her to compete -- and eventually win -- in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.