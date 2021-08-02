Miss World Philippines 2021 postponed anew due to ECQ in Metro Manila

Photo from Facebook: @msworldphil

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines 2021 has been postponed anew as Metro Manila is set to be placed under stricter quarantine measures starting this week.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News' Mario Dumaual, organizers said the pageant will be postponed "indefinitely until further notice."

The strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is set to be implemented in Metro Manila from August 6 to 20.

"We can only confirm the final date as soon as the government and IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) lifts the ECQ and declares a state of normalcy," the statement read.

"We believe that the health and safety of our candidates, as well as everyone else involved in the pageant, take precedence over everything else during these crucial times."

Miss World Philippines 2021 was earlier set on August 8 at Okada Manila. This was after being moved from July 11 and 25.

Forty-five candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, and Miss Supranational.

