Pia Wurtzbach bonds with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in London

MANILA – They are back to where it all began.

It appears Pia Wurtzbach is in London not only to spend time with her sister’s family, but also with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

In Jauncey’s Instagram Stories on Saturday, he and Wurtzbach can be seen exploring the Borough Market.

@jeremyjauncey's Instagram Stories

“It’s Saturday morning, I am bringing Pia to my favorite place in London,” Jauncey said.

“I’ve been coming here as long as I have lived in London. I just love this place. It’ s a little different with COVID now, not as many stores are open. But Pia is a massive foodie so I knew she’d like this place,” he added.

According to Jauncey, he and Wurtzbach only went out after completing their two-week quarantine in London.

Aside from getting to spend time together, Jauncey also seems to be enjoying the company of Wurtzbach’s niece Lara and nephew Logan.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey confirmed their relationship only last June via a magazine cover.

In their interview with Tatler Philippines, the couple revealed that they first crossed paths in London. At the time, they felt an instant connection, and now agreed that it was indeed "love at first sight."

They, however, decided to wait a while before going public with the relationship, with Jauncey explaining that it was important they had a solid "foundation" first.

The former Miss Universe said she asked Jauncey to go through the traditional courtship stage to pace herself going into a new relationship.