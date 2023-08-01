Theater festival of short plays to kick off this August

Posters of "Mga Nakakasuyang Putahe" and "Save the Coffee Jelly," two of the featured plays in the ninth Shorts & Briefs festival. Handout

MANILA -- A theater festival of short plays is set to be held this month.

The ninth edition of Shorts & Briefs by Eksena PH will run on all Sundays of August at the Draper Startup House in Poblacion, Makati.

The festival will feature original stories from new and upcoming playwrights.

These include Tim Villanueva’s "Mga Nakasusuyang Putahe," Ephraim Villafania's "Save the Coffee Jelly," Aldrich Alcantara's "Grief Registry," Francis Peralta and Sean Macaraeg's "Online Class,"Julay Elloso and Frank Conche's "Ang Tigas ng Ulo Mo," Dino Quintana's "Homecoming," Billie Fuentes' "The Mourning After,” and Wilfredo Alipala's "Bakit Bata."

Shorts & Briefs started in 2015 with the aim of providing a safe space for first-timers and aspiring creators in the local theater community.

More details are available on the Eksena PH Facebook page.