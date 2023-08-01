Stella Cañete-Mendoza and Frances Makil-Ignacio in a scene from 'The Reconciliation Dinner.' Vlad Gonzales

MANILA -- The critically acclaimed play "The Reconciliation Dinner" will be staged for its third and final run this August, this time, at the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City.

The Dulaang UP production, written by renowned playwright Floy Quintos, first ran at the UP Theater in November 2022, and had a rerun at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati last May.

"The Reconciliation Dinner" is about two families whose close relations have been scarred by differing political beliefs, from the Duterte regime leading to the polarizing 2022 elections.

Theater fans and critics have commended the play's incisive storyline that packs a punch to audiences who were mostly emotionally-invested in the recent elections.

"The outpouring of support and appreciation for the production is overwhelming and humbling. I am grateful and humbled but also very challenged," said Quintos.

"We need to keep remembering and resisting. We can't just move on without memory or vigilance or resistance," he added.

Asked if there are new elements to be incorporated on its third run, Quintos said he's more than ready to surprise not just new but also returning audiences of the play.

"This can't be the same play that opened in November last year. It isn't the same play we did last May. We are farther away from the original timeline that the play spans. This last run should reflect how we changed one year and three months after the 2022 elections," Quintos said.

The seasoned playwright also highlighted the need to keep on talking about the elections and its issues, not just on social media but also in other avenues like the stage.

"We need to hear this issues again. We need to keep having this discussion. We cant just say we must move on. We must move on with a definite resolve, with awareness, with a sense of humor and an acceptance and respect of each other's convictions," he told ABS-CBN News.

"My last two plays were about middle class and the moral compasses that we need to safeguard and not compromise. The audiences that have come to support the show seem very well aware of the power and importance of holding on to that moral compass," Quintos added.

The production boasts of a powerhouse ensemble of actors led by Gawad Buhay awardee Stella Cañete-Mendoza and seasoned TV, film, and theater actor Frances Makil-Ignacio.

They are joined by regulars in the Philippine theatre scene including Randy Medel Villarama, Jojo Cayabyab, Nelsito Gomez, Mica Pineda, and Phi Palmos.

The play will have 12 shows in the weekends of August, starting from August 5 until August 20.