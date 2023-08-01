Home  >  Life

PETA's 'Walang Aray' musical to be restaged in October

Posted at Aug 01 2023 05:34 PM

MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing back "Walang Aray" later this year, citing "insistent public demand." 

On Tuesday, PETA asked the public to mark their calendars as the musical will be restaged for three weekends from October 6 to 22. 

"Hindi pa tapos ang love story natin," it said in a Facebook post. 

 

"Walang Aray" is written by Rody Vera with music by Vince Lim, and is based on Severino Reyes’ "Walang Sugat." 

Kapamilya love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad were among the lead stars in the musical, which originally ran from February to May this year. 

