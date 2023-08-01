Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel recently surprised her fans with her Barbie-inspired look in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipino-American beauty queen wore a blonde wig and a light blue dress in one of her latest posts, which had the caption: "Category is: Blonde Bangkok Barbie."

"Fully loving and thankful for my time in Bangkok to connect with so many people here," she added.

Gabriel's post came days after the release of the live-action "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie.

Some of the Philippines' beauty queens, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, shared photos of their Barbie-themed looks earlier this month.