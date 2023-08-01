IN PICTURES | Turkish artist Vuslat opens exhibit in Turkey

LONDON - A team composed of journalists, arts critics and academics joined the opening of Vuslat's exhibition at the Baksi Museum, which is perched on top of a picturesque Bayraktar Village of Bayburt in Turkey.

Turkish artist and philanthropist Vuslat Dogan Sabanci

In her first solo exhibition, Turkish artist and philanthropist Vuslat Dogan Sabancı has devoted herself for over a year, to produce a body of work dubbed as “The Soul of Emanet”.

The various works, which use a manifold of artistic languages and materials including text, sculpture, drawing, audio, and installation, explore the manifestations of the notion of "emanet, " a concept that originated from the culture of modern-day Turkey's geography, which expresses and embodies the values of trust, devotion, deep loyalty, and guardianship.

The umbilical cord installation takes the centre stage at the museum. It originates from a chain that belonged to Vuslat’s grandmother. There are also the silver-coated mullein plants and Bayburt stones, charcoal sketches and more.

The exhibition’s non-hierarchical approach towards the pieces, showcasing the relational and open structure of Vuslat's methods, is poetic.