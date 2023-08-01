IN PICTURES | Turkish artist Vuslat opens exhibit in Turkey

LONDON - A team composed of journalists, arts critics and academics joined the opening of Vuslat's exhibition at the Baksi Museum, which is perched on top of a picturesque Bayraktar Village of Bayburt in Turkey.
In her first solo exhibition, Turkish artist and philanthropist Vuslat Dogan Sabancı has devoted herself for over a year, to produce a body of work dubbed as “The Soul of Emanet”.
The various works, which use a manifold of artistic languages and materials including text, sculpture, drawing, audio, and installation, explore the manifestations of the notion of "emanet, " a concept that originated from the culture of modern-day Turkey's geography, which expresses and embodies the values of trust, devotion, deep loyalty, and guardianship.
The umbilical cord installation takes the centre stage at the museum. It originates from a chain that belonged to Vuslat’s grandmother. There are also the silver-coated mullein plants and Bayburt stones, charcoal sketches and more.
The exhibition’s non-hierarchical approach towards the pieces, showcasing the relational and open structure of Vuslat's methods, is poetic.