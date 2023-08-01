Crosta teases new high-end concept with pizza omakase

Crosta Pizza's new head chef and pizzaiolo Yuichi Ito. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Crosta Pizza and new head chef and pizzaiolo Yuichi Ito heat up the local foodie scene with a preview of their high-end osteria/pizza omakase concept that’s set to open next year.

With this dinner, Ito and his sister, molecular gastronomy whiz Nomi, who flew in from Tokyo just for this series of dinners, gave a peek of the surprises in store.

The first surprise during the dinner was hearing Filipino and Filipino-accented English as the brother and sister zipped around the open kitchen. It turns out that the two siblings grew up in the Philippines and are proud graduates of International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management (ISCAHM).

Another surprise is that Ito initially wasn’t fond of Italian food citing bad memories of mushy overcooked spaghetti. It was only when he was interning at Edsa Shangri-La’s Paparazzi where a burrata ravioli changed his mind. When he moved back to Japan, he worked at one-star Michelin Star Milanese restaurant Biçe and finally, for 10 years, the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo’s Pizza Bar on the 38th which took the top spot as Asia-Pacific’s best pizzeria in the 2023 50 Top Pizza Awards.

Ito first met Ingga Cabangon Chua and Tommy Woudwyk when Crosta Pizza took the 10th spot during the awarding of the pizza ceremony last September. Ito was pleasantly surprised to hear Philippine pizza concepts honored as the best in Asia. He bounded over to meet and later on, joked that he wanted to work with them. As they say, jokes are half meant and Yuichi found himself in Manila helming the much-lauded pizza store.

His Filipino heritage explains why moving from No. 1 to No. 10 are steps up and steps forward for the young chef.

Ito recalled that Cabangon and Woudwyk wanted to bring Filipino talent making a name for themselves back to the Philippines-- and with this, make our cuisine catch up to the rest of the world.

“People don't usually say ‘Oh, you should go to the Philippines and try the cuisine.’ But what we are given here is that we want the Philippines to be on the global map of food. I feel like we're being left behind by Thailand or Hong Kong and Singapore, and actually even Vietnam is going for the Michelin Guide now,“ he said.

Cabangon Chua, whose pizza crust put Crosta Pizza on the foodie map, has much respect for Ito. “He’s a chef first and pizzaiolo second,” she said.

Their high hydration pizza crust are almost similar for their remarkable texture.

Yuichi Ito and his sister, molecular gastronomy whiz Nomi. Jeeves de Veyra

Ito uses a fermented blend of Italian stone ground Mulino Marino Enkir flour and whole wheat that Crosta mills itself. Ito cites the rectangular Pizza a la Pala popular in Rome where pizza is baked on a pala – a wood board, and stretched inside the oven as his inspiration. Normally, these are made in large quantities and left outside on counters where customers can just get slices to go. But when Ito makes them, these are made as they’re ordered so customers get them fresh and piping hot. Though the crust has some of that Neapolitan chewy elastic character, the crust leans towards the bready side and manages to have a crunch that has the best of both worlds.

The yet-unnamed concept sure is a restaurant to look forward to being based on this preview. Cabangon-Chua described it as two concepts in one location. On one side is an osteria with a menu of pizza and pasta “Yuichi-style” where one can have a relaxed meal or meetings over coffee.

The other side is the more intriguing part of the restaurant. Ito describes it as a pizza stadium where the pizza oven and chef is the focal point of the intimate space surrounded by limited semi-circular seating. The pizzaiolo takes center stage having conversations about the day’s menu and the food while cooking and serving guests. Crosta envisions an omakase menu where the chef decides what to serve depending on the produce and ingredients he can get on any particular day. Thus, dinner today can be a totally different one for tomorrow.

With premium ingredients, Japanese and Italian cooking techniques, curated wine selections and pairings by Crosta Pizza’s partner, wine lover Wouldwyk, and Ito’s flair and passion for talking about his food, this new concept is on its way in making it the most-awaited restaurant opening in 2024.

Here were the dishes served at the preview: