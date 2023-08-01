MANILA – Alice Dixson has embarked on a new safe-care routine as she celebrates her 54th birthday this year.

On Instagram, the actress revealed that she took on this new routine after noticing numerous adverse changes in her body over the last two years.

She said she experienced weakness, frequent injuries, weight gain, and overall low levels of energy, endurance, and mood.

“Focusing on family is wonderful. Every minute is priceless but it’s also a lot when you don’t pay attention to your needs. So I finally implemented changes last month,” she said.

“A self-care routine which included mindful eating and strength training. Absolutely NO TO fad DIETS, and YESSSS to lifting weights to gain muscle,” she added.

According to Dixson, she is using social media to share her journey and inspire herself to keep moving forward.

“It’s only been 30 days and not a lot has changed aesthetically except for a trimmer waist… Ironically di ako nagpapapayat but I lost 3 lbs WHILE building muscle. Kasi FEEL STRONGER and I’m starting to look good again in fitted clothes -- without let’s stress that -- WITHOUT DIET,” she said.

Concluding her post, Dixson urged her followers to make the decision to embrace a healthier lifestyle as well.

“If I can do it, why can’t you? Just takes time, intention & self discipline… Achieve your goals at any age,” she said.