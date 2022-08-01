MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach dazzles in her latest fashion shoot which pays tribute to the late designer Dennis Celestial.

The former Miss Universe donned Celestial's statement pieces -- from a gold armor sleeve to a wing headpiece -- in her shoot with photographer to the stars BJ Pascual.

"Paying tribute to the creative genius of fashion, accessory and costume designer Dennis Celestial," she said in an Instagram post.

Check out Wurtzbach's stunning photos below:

In his latest vlog, Pascual said their tribute shoot for Celestial, who passed away in January, was held last March.

"Dennis was known for creating super extravagant and very detailed pieces... We wanted to pare it (photo shoot) back lang. Studio set lang siya and then simple lang 'yung lighting just to put focus more on the clothes," he said.

Wurtzbach, for her part, looked back on the times she wore Celestial's creations before his passing.

"Usually sa ABS na mga ganap. Nasuot ko 'yung mga gawa niya sa 'ASAP,'" she said, referring to the ABS-CBN musical variety show. "Or kapag may mga out-of-country special ang 'ASAP.'"

"I think meron din siyang ginawa sa akin for 'Revengers,' 'yung ginawa kong movie a few years ago with sina Vice," she added.