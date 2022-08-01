(Left to right) Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, and Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez. Photos from Instagram: @beatriceluigigmz, @bbpilipinasofficial, @tracymaureenperez

MANILA -- Cebu continues to dominate the pageant scene this year following Nicole Borromeo's big win in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

The representative of the Queen City of the South was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International over the weekend, besting 39 other candidates. She is set to compete in the 2023 edition of Miss International in Japan.

Among those who took to social media to celebrate her win were her fellow Cebuana beauty queens Bea Gomez and Tracy Perez.

"Congratulations! Cebu is very proud once again," said Gomez, who placed in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe last December, on Instagram Stories.

"So proud huhuhu. Go Cebu," Perez, who finished in the Top 12 of the Miss World pageant held earlier this year, said in an Instagram Stories post.

Screengrabs from @beatriceluigigmz and @tracymaureenperez on Instagram Stories

Aside from Borromeo, Gomez, and Perez, other recent pageant winners from Cebu include Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi and Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera.

Other Cebuanas who made waves as beauty queens include Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug, Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, and Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry, to name a few.