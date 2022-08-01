One of the judges of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 caught the attention of netizens on Sunday as he was spotted wearing a pair of shorts during the coronation night.

Cece Asuncion, director of the United States-based agency Slay Model Management, took to social media to react to comments made about his outfit, which also consisted of a Barong Tagalog and a bag shaped like a classic telephone.

In an Instagram Stories post, he said his shorts were made by designer Avel Bacudio using a fabric from Mindanao.

"Sa lahat ng nagtatanong [kung] bakit ako naka-shorts, ito ay dahil pinili kong magsuot ng gawa ng Pinoy na designer na si Avel Bacudio na mula sa tela na galing sa Mindanao, at ang bag ko naman ay gawa ni Zarah Juan," Asuncion explained.

"Sa mga bumabatikos sa pagpili ko ng suot ko, sana magsumikap kayo at balang araw, ma-invite rin kayong mag-judge," he added.

Screengrab from @yetasuncion on Instagram Stories

Asuncion was also the judge who translated the English question for Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidate Herlene Budol to Tagalog.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," is known for always speaking in Tagalog in interviews and public events.

Asuncion heaped praise on Budol after the pageant, and encouraged his fellow Filipinos to learn to love their own language.

"Matuto tayong mahalin ang Tagalog, parte ito ng kultura natin at dapat hindi ikahiya... Mabuhay ka, Herlene 'Hipon' Budol at sa lahat ng kasali sa taong ito," he said of Budol, who finished as Bb. Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up.

"I have lived in America for 22 years and diretso pa rin akong mag-Tagalog dahil mahal ko ang bansa ko," he added.