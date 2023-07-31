WATCH: Liza Soberano shares how she gets red-carpet ready

Liza Soberano gave her followers a glimpse of her preparations for this year's Gold Gala 2023, which took place in Los Angeles in May.

In her latest YouTube video, Soberano shared how she gets red-carpet ready, taking her subscribers to a nail salon, a jewelry shop, and a facial spa.

Soberano mentioned in the video how busy she gets when preparing for the various events for AAPI month, with the Gold Gala being the most significant one.

The Careless Music actress wore a stunning black modern Filipiniana gown created by Mark Bumgarner to the prestigious gala.

This isn’t the first time Soberano attended the Gold Gala by the Gold House in Los Angeles. She also went to the event last year along with James Reid.

Aside from Soberano, the Gold Gala was also graced by other Filipino celebrities such as Lea Salonga, G Tongi, Bella Poarch and Geena Rocero, among others.