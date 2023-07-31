Food shorts: Pinoy omakase, peanut butter dishes and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

YOUR LOCAL X PROUDLY PROMDI OMAKASE

East Asian restaurant Your Local celebrates Filipino cuisine in a special omakase and collaboration with small-batch local artisanal cocktail maker, Proudly Promdi.

For this special tasting dinner, chef Patrick Go has crafted six dishes that celebrate Filipino flavors with Your Local’s signature East Asian flair, paired with six cocktails by Proudly Promdi that use local liquor and ingredients.

The six-course omakase starts with some snacks bangus tinapa, sourdough, cheese, Visayan corn, and kropek. The dinner then begins with Local Tuna with smoked coconut, pomelo, and lumpia skin, which is paired with the Panimula with tapuey, honey, miso syrup, patis, calamansi, ginger, and lime. This is then followed by Pork with cashew, bagoong, and herbs, paired with the Basi Old Fashioned with basi, brown sugar, pandan, Luisita Oro Rum, and vanilla; Octopus with fermented garlic BBQ and mixed grains, paired with the Panulak with tuba, watermelon juice, tequila, lime, and basil; Halibut with burnt kalabasa, coconut water, and dried fish, paired with the Durian Sour with durian-infused lambanog, coconut water, orgeat lime, and angostura; and Angus Beef with beef tendon, wood ear mushrooms, and anise, paired with Calamansi Wine, a semi-sweet, citrus-forward fruit wine from Tagudin, Ilocos Sur.

The dinner then ends with Tres Leches with pili, almond butterscotch, and lime, poured with the Panapos with bugnay foam, cascara tea, lemon, and gin.

The Your Local x Proudly Promdi 6-course Cocktail Omakase will be held on August 1 and 2 with two dinner seatings: 6-8 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. and is priced at P4,270. per seat. Please visit tasteless.ph for reservations.

SKIPPY PEANUT BUTTER DISHES AT AZADORE

Chef Tatung Sarthou celebrates Skippy Peanut Butter’s 90th year with unique dishes at Azadore.

Sarthou recalled happy memories of Skippy Peanut Butter sandwiches with sliced bananas or guava jelly as his baon when growing up. For this collaboration, he created three special dishes using this established brand.

These are: Spicy Peanut Chicken Pizza (flatbread- inspired pizza topped with chicken tikka strips, vegetables, and mushrooms over a nutty Indian butter chicken sauce; Chicken Satay Burger with Hoisin Peanut Butter (chicken satay with coleslaw in a soft and buttery brioche bun); and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake (a blend of decadent chocolate and creamy peanut butter frosting between layers of moist and nutty chocolate cake). These will be available at Azadore for a limited time.

Also present during the launch of these dishes was the winner of a nationwide contest held by Skippy that invited cooks to come up with dishes or baked goodies using the product. Jenny Ann Casintahan, a businesswoman and a mom of two kids, was chosen as the grand prize winner with her Grilled Pork Kare-Kare and did a cooking demo with Sarthou.

The Skippy 90th year dishes will be available at Azadore from August 5-20. Azadore is located at 111 Sct. Fernandez, Cor Sct. Torillo St, Quezon City.

RAGING BULL BURGERS, BAKE HOUSE OPEN AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Shangri-La at the Fort’s homegrown concepts, Raging Bull Burgers and Bake House, open new branches at the Shangri-La Plaza mall.

This marks the third branch of Raging Bull Burgers after the one opened at the Assembly Grounds in Makati. The burger joint became a favorite because of their patties made with cuts of brisket, rump, and wagyu from Australian and American grain- and grass-fed beef marinated in its original seasoning mix sandwiched in corn buns. Raging Bull’s Kickass, Raging Wagyu, and Might Beast burgers among the go-to meals of burger lovers.

Meanwhile, this is the first branch of the Bake House outside of its first branch at hotel lobby. This neighborhood cake and pastry shop features a sweet and savory collection of delights that are all-natural, trans-fat free and refrains from using artificial dyes and flavorings. Of note are the breads and pastries, particularly the sourdough made from an original that is part of the World Sourdough Library of Recipes by Puratos of Belgium.

The beverage lineup consists of Hey, Brew! -- Bake House’s homemade Kombucha that comes in three flavors, a curated coffee collection in partnership with Toby’s Estate, specialty teas and cold-pressed juices. A unique take on native tsokolate rounds up the list for Bake House’s signature hot chocolate, available both in milk and dark options.

Raging Bull Burgers and Bake House can be found at the G/F of Shangri-la Plaza Mall.

LOBSTER MONDAYS AT SHERATON MANILA

S Kitchen at Sheraton Manila has a treat for lovers of all things lobster!

For the whole of August, guests can indulge in an unlimited supply of sustainably sourced lobsters prepared fresh for diners every Monday at S Kitchen’s lunch and dinner buffet. With a commitment to sustainability, guests can savor their favorite crustacean guilt-free, knowing it has been sourced responsibly.

The Lobster Mondays promotion at S Kitchen is available for lunch and dinner buffets every Monday and is priced at P3,888 nett per person.

SLOW FOOD CAVITE AT WOFEX

The Slow Food community preserving and promoting the biodiversity, food heritage and gastronomy in Cavite or Slow Food Cavite will be the highlight at this year’s World Food Expo (WOFEX ) 2023 at the SMX Convention Center on August 2-5, 2023 in Pasay City.

Farmers from different towns in Cavite will conduct sessions on making native cheese and rice cakes, among others, and even the comeback of asin buy-o (salt) during the four-day event.

“Our farmers are excited,” says retired pharma executive Henry Brolagda who is now an organic farmer in Amadeo, “as they can come and show the public what they can still cook of our culinary heritage recipes,"

Chef Rhea SyCip, who is organizing the featured farmers and artisans, can only be thankful for supporters for making this event possible. “Thanks to WOFEX, we can again bring our farmers to the expo, and thanks to patrons like Senator Loren Legarda, who is an avid Slow Food supporter since the beginning” she says.

Slow Food communities from around the country will also send their heritage products like Kadyos from Negros, Tinawon from Kalinga and Millet or Budbod from Sugbo or Cebu.

Slow Food is a grassroots movement founded by Carlo Petrini in Italy in 1989 and is now in 160 countries. The Philippines has listed over 66 products that are in the Ark of Taste, a veritable catalog of species that could disappear if consumers are not made aware of these varieties.

Slow Food Community of Manila will also bring these products like adlai, liberica coffee, Benguet arabica and Criollo cacao, so consumers can participate in the promotion and consumption of these endangered species.

GLENDALOUGH IRISH WHISKY TASTING SESSION

Whiskey aficionados Frank Kona Shrope and Leo De Guzman are back with their guided whisky sessions.

Shrope and De Guzman’s whiskey sessions gained popularity during the pandemic when they held these tasting sessions over Zoom. They would send kits and guide participants through samples of well-chosen bottles, sometimes inviting distillers and blenders to talk about their whiskies.

For this face-to-face session, Shrope and De Guzman are featuring Glendalough, an Irish distillery located in the Wicklow Mountains just south of Dublin. They will be guiding drinkers through select sips of the Glendalough Double Barrel, Single Cask Canteiro aged Madeira Cask Finish, Single Cask Calvados XO Cask Finish, and the Grand Cru Burgundy Single Cask.

The Glendalough Irish Whisky Tasting will be held at The Astbury in Poblacion, Makati on August 2 at 6 p.m. Each seat is priced at P2,000.

TACO BELL RICE BOWLS

Taco Bell has created a new rice dish for those hungry enough to eat a whole bowl of rice – including the bowl!

The new Taco Beef Rice Bowl, made with Mexican rice, with flavorful ground beef, and then garnished with shredded fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a special sauce, all contained in a bowl-shaped taco wrap.

There’s also the new Taco BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl, made with Mexican rice with a generous fixing of chicken chunks, garnished with shredded fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes, and then finished with a barbeque sauce, all contained in an edible taco wrap bowl!

The Taco Beef Rice Bowl and Taco BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl are now available at all Taco Bell branches and are priced at P209 each a la carte, which can be upgraded to a full meal with a 12-oz serving of ice-cold fizzy soda for an additional P20.