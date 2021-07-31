READ: Official family statement on the passing of Arlene de Castro

Arlene Sinsuat-De Castro. Screengrab

ARLENE DE CASTRO (April 18, 1955 – July 31, 2021)

The television industry sadly lost a pillar this morning, July 31, 2021.

Bai Arlene Fatimah Gardner Sinsuat-De Castro, favorably known as Tita Arlene to her colleagues and numerous mentees, passed away from cardiac arrest. She was 66.

Her contributions to the lives of many include the production of innumerable news and public affairs programs on television, including the widely-followed, multi-awarded and very memorable “Magandang Gabi…Bayan,” which aired on ABS-CBN for many years. Her countless achievements in producing top-rating “info-tainment” programs led to her appointment as ABS-CBN’s Vice President for Current Affairs, a position she held until her retirement in 2004.

She also became President of her very own Bayan Productions, which continued to air highly-informative and entertaining offerings such as “Kabuhayang Swak na Swak” and the erstwhile late-night favorite “Trip na Trip.”

Overall, her career in broadcasting spanned five decades, spent across different television networks.

Apart from her achievements on television, she was also known as the modest, simple but supportive better half of broadcaster and former Vice President of the Philippines, Noli de Castro, as she was mostly seen quietly on the side of her husband in public events during his term.

Tita Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Kabayang Noli de Castro, their two daughters: Katherine Chloe and Manueli; and son: Shamier, along with their partners and children.

Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with especially those whose lives she touched in a very personal way. Details of her funeral services will follow.