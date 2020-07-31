Miss and Mister Supranational pageants postponed to 2021

MANILA -- The Miss Supranational pageant and its male counterpart have been moved to 2021, organizers announced on Friday.

Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, president of the Miss and Mister Supranational Organization, said holding both competitions during the novel coronavirus pandemic "is not a risk that we are prepared to take."

"Our number one priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our contestants, therefore it was an easy decision to make," he said in a statement posted on the Miss Supranational Facebook page.

He added that they "will evaluate the situation in the world and consult with our broadcast partner to determine the best date for our next competitions."

With the postponement, the reigns of Miss Supranational 2019 Anntonia Porsild of Thailand and Mister Supranational Nate Crnkovich of the United States will be extended until the next competitions take place.

Miss and Mister Supranational creative director Andre Sleigh, meanwhile, said they will "use the extra time to highlight and feature the journey of each contestant in the running for the next Miss and Mister Supranational titles in greater depth than ever before."

"I hope that when our next competitions start, our Supra fans will have a clear knowledge and understanding of each candidate's aspirations and how they aim to inspire others," Sleigh said.

Early this week, Miss World Philippines announced that it now holds the rights to Miss and Mister Supranational in the country.

The country's last delegate to Miss Supranational was Resham Saeed, under Binibining Pilipinas. She finished in the Top 25 last year.