LOOK: Lara Quigaman's dream maternity shoot ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2020 12:23 AM MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Lara Quigaman, who is expecting her third child with husband, actor Marco Alcaraz, shared snaps from her "dream" maternity shoot. "Maternity shoot or prenup? Ang aarte kasi. Pero dahil last pregnancy na daw ito, sabi ni Marco (pero s'yempre as the Lord wills), we wanted to celebrate our baby's life and remember this journey," Quigaman wrote in a previous post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Quigaman Alcaraz (@laraquigaman) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Quigaman Alcaraz (@laraquigaman) on Jul 25, 2020 at 2:54am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Quigaman Alcaraz (@laraquigaman) on Jul 25, 2020 at 1:54am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Quigaman Alcaraz (@laraquigaman) on Jul 29, 2020 at 6:00am PDT The couple announced that they are expecting their third child last April. They have two sons, Noah and Tobin.