LOOK: Lara Quigaman's dream maternity shoot

Posted at Jul 31 2020 12:23 PM

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Lara Quigaman, who is expecting her third child with husband, actor Marco Alcaraz, shared snaps from her "dream" maternity shoot.
 
"Maternity shoot or prenup? Ang aarte kasi. Pero dahil last pregnancy na daw ito, sabi ni Marco (pero s'yempre as the Lord wills), we wanted to celebrate our baby’s life and remember this journey," Quigaman wrote in a previous post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple announced that they are expecting their third child last April.

They have two sons, Noah and Tobin.

