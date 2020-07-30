Google honors Filipina painter Pacita Abad with vibrant doodle

Google paid tribute to renowned Filipina artist Pacita Abad on Friday, who made some 5,000 works in her career, and exhibited her work in over 200 museums, galleries and other venues across the globe.

MANILA - Nearly a week after Google paid tribute to late comedian Rodolfo “Dolphy” Quizon, the search engine commemorated another Philippine icon, painter Pacita Abad, with an artistic doodle of her own on Friday.

The internationally-acclaimed Ivatan painter was recognized by Google with a doodle resembling her style of art she left behind, which are mostly vibrant and colorful abstract works.

Abad, was born in Basco, Batanes in 1946. She studied political science at the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1967 before leaving for the United States in 1970, looking to study law.

Instead of law, however, Abad studied Asian history and painting after arriving in the US, where her painting career began.

The artist made some 5,000 works in her career, and exhibited her work in over 200 museums, galleries and other venues across the globe.

Abad is known for developing the technique of trapunto painting, that involve large quilted pieces of art that she silkscreened, painted on, stuffed, beaded by hand, and painted on again.

The trapuntos formed a great part of Pacita’s work from the mid-'80s to the early 2000s.

Abad's art was also known for being figurative socio-political works. Due to her accomplishments, she is one of the few of her generation of artists to have received numerous international awards in painting.

She died in 2004 due to cancer. Abad's work is now in public, corporate and private art collections in over 70 countries.