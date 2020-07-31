CCP, Tanghalang Pilipino are streaming these shows online

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) continue their efforts to provide informative and entertaining content online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

CCP will stream another "Music for Healing" pocket concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) on its website at 8 p.m. this Friday, July 31.

"PPO in your Workplace" features Prof. Teddy Bor's "Bach at the Double" to be performed by Christian Tan (violin), Gemma Bicaldo (violin), and Vincent Dela Cruz (contrabass); John Williams' "Cantina Band from Star Wars" to be played by Rosemarie Poblete (flute), Ariel Sta. Ana (clarinet), Ernani Pascual (horn), and Frenvee Andra (bassoon); Astor Piazzolla's "Libertango" arranged for clarinet and strings by Julio Domingo to be rendered by Jayson Rivera (clarinet), Christian Tan (violin), Berny Dulce Payte (violin), Joy Allan De la Cruz (viola), Gerry Graham Gonzales (cello), and Ariston Payte III (contrabass); and Manuel Penella's "El Gato Montes" (The Wild Cat) to be interpreted by bassoonists Adolfo Mendoza and Frenvee Andra.

Initially intended as an offering for those recuperating in hospitals and their homes, the "Music for Healing" pocket concert series now includes the whole family in coping with the pandemic situation, as well as frontliners.

Meanwhile, TP is currently streaming "Lukot-Lukot, Bilog-Bilog" through its digital platform "PansamanTanghalan" on YouTube.

Written by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Abner Delina, the December 2017 play focuses on the financial challenges of student Gwyneth as she makes her way to her dream university.

Aided by personalities in Philippine history, Gwyneth gets caught in situations that will teach her about making informed financial decisions.

TP has been holding a fundraising project called "Pantawid ng Tanghalan" to be able to sustain its efforts to provide artistically excellent and socially relevant productions during the COVID-19 pandemic.