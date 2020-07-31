Home > Life 'Akalain mo 'yun?' Pia Wurtzbach grateful for best travel show host award ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2020 12:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach still could not believe that she won the best travel show host award at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw. The former Miss Universe bagged the recognition for "Pia's Postcards," which was also named best travel show. ABS-CBN wins big at 18th Gawad Tanglaw To celebrate her latest achievement, Wurtzbach shared her favorite memories from the destinations they featured on the show, both domestic and international. "Yesterday I woke up to amazing news that 'Pia's Postcards' won best travel show at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw, and I got best host. Akalain mo 'yun? Nag-iimprove na hosting skills ko, guys! Hahaha! I am so grateful," she said. View this post on Instagram Yesterday I woke up to amazing news that Pia's Postcards won best travel show at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw and I got best host 🙈 Akalain mo yun? Nagiimprove na hosting skills ko guys! 🙋🏻♀️ hahaha! I am so grateful 🥰 At dahil dyan naisip kong gumawa ng collage ng mga naging destinations na namin.. starting off with.. Philippines! 🇵🇭 1 - Sinulom Falls in my beautiful hometown Cagayan De Oro City! This is a hidden gem. If you're ever there, go check it out. Hindi pa masyadong matao kaya ok na ok sya puntahan to take unli insta content lol 2 - Bethshean Horse Park, also in my hometown CDO. 3 - Fun tricycle ride in Baler, Aurora with our guest Gutsy Tuason. I learned so much about underwater photography and night diving! 4 - Learning how to decorate pahiyas with Pat in Lucban, Quezon Province for the Pahiyas Festival 5 - Sunflower field in Lucban, Quezon 6 - Making my own Maskara in Bacolod City for the Masskara Festival 7 - The city if smiles indeed 😁 8 - Ok I know Baguio has so much more to offer but this is personally my favorite photo from that trip 😂 from Baguio Country Club 9 - Victory pose after devouring that burger. Kidding! 😂 That is in Ben Cab's farm and garden. I had an amazing time learning so much from him! 10 - Okay this in Cebu, during the earlier days of Pia's Postcards and it was actually such a memorable trip cos our guest Kenneth Cobonpue really took us around by land, air and sea! Unfortunately I dont have the photos in my phone now so I thought it would be funny to put this photo instead. Cos Im scared of flying 😂 . You can still watch all our episodes on YouTube if you type "Pia's Postcards" and on iWantTv @metrochannelph #piaspostcards A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach) on Jul 30, 2020 at 4:15am PDT View this post on Instagram And to continue our virtual tour of Pia's Postcards.. here are our some of my favorite photos from our international destinations! Ang sarap pala mag throwback noh? Whenever I look at these pictures I dont get sad that we can't travel like this anymore but instead Im so full of gratitude that I got to experience all of this. 🥰 1 - Singapore! I love this city and we had Vivien Tan Vaca as our guest for that ep. She's like a big sister to me now and we still keep in touch even up to this day 🥰 2 - Hoi An, Vietnam (hands down my most memorable trip from the show! We walked everywhere and ate everything! And the coffee was to die for 😍 3 - Dressed up in a Kimono in Saga, Japan 4 - Sue took me around Korea and we dressed up in the traditional hanbok 😊 Tinodo rin namin ang kain LOL 5 - Busan, Korea where the city meets the ocean. Kahit nasa beach kailangan magbalot kasi malamig haha 6 - Bangkok, Thailand. I swear if I wasnt Filipina, I'd probably be Thai. I feel so at home in Bangkok ❤ 7 - Dressed up in a qipao for our Hong Kong episde 8 - Dumbo in New York Citeyyy! 9 - The most memorable trip with one of my favorite guests ever, @furneamato in Dubai 10 - As usual kumakakain nanaman. Lol! Ice cream break in Tokyo, Japan . Its hard to fit all of these experiences in a collage on instagram, pag kasi nag ttravel ka you have to experience it will all your senses. Through the scenery, the food, the people, the music, everything! For a better throwback experience, you can watch our episodes on YouTube if you type "Pia's Postcards" or you can watch it on iWantTv 😊. Again thank you for the recognition!! ❤ @metrochannelph #piaspostcards A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach) on Jul 30, 2020 at 5:59am PDT Some of the places she visited include Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, New York, and Dubai. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Pia Wurtzbach, travel, hosting, Gawad Tanglaw, Pia's Postcards Read More: Pia Wurtzbach travel hosting Gawad Tanglaw Pia's Postcards