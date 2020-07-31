'Akalain mo 'yun?' Pia Wurtzbach grateful for best travel show host award

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach still could not believe that she won the best travel show host award at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw.

The former Miss Universe bagged the recognition for "Pia's Postcards," which was also named best travel show.

To celebrate her latest achievement, Wurtzbach shared her favorite memories from the destinations they featured on the show, both domestic and international.

"Yesterday I woke up to amazing news that 'Pia's Postcards' won best travel show at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw, and I got best host. Akalain mo 'yun? Nag-iimprove na hosting skills ko, guys! Hahaha! I am so grateful," she said.

Wurtzbach also encouraged her 11 million Instagram followers to watch "Pia's Postcards" on YouTube and iWant "for a better throwback experience."

"Pia's Postcards," which premiered in 2018, features Wurtzbach exploring different parts of the world, usually with a "global Filipino."

Some of the places she visited include Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, New York, and Dubai.