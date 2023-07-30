Rachelle Ann Go is taking advantage of every free time she gets to rehearse for her upcoming portrayal of Eliza Hamilton in the Manila production of the popular musical “Hamilton,” scheduled to begin in September.

In her Instagram Story, Go revealed that her rehearsal process is a bit harder now as she juggles it with the responsibilities of caring for her two young children.

“Let’s see if I remember anything,” she wrote in the caption along with the hashtag #NOtoMamaBrain.

“Also, 2 little ones are sleeping…this is the only time I can rehearse at home,” she added.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Go shared that she has been diligently practicing her lines at home in London to ensure her readiness for the upcoming performances in the Philippines.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Back in 2017, for some reason I already have a feeling na they’re bringing the show to the Philippines. That time, I said ‘I got to do it. I want to do it.’ Na-claim ko na iyan, 2017 pa. Now, when they announced it, I said, ‘I want to do it pero how? Now with two kids?’” she said.

Despite the challenges, Go expressed great anticipation and excitement for the opportunity to perform in front of her fellow Filipinos once more.

“Excited ako to perform in front of our kababayans and to share the story of this musical with everyone. Kung ako yung Rachelle Ann before, siguro mas matatakot ako at mas kakabahan ako. But now I feel like, I’ve done this show before and I feel like I’m gonna enjoy it in front of Pinoys,” she said.

The musical, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque starting on September 17.

The Manila run will mark the Asian premiere of "Hamilton," after shows in Australia and New Zealand. The tour will then head to the Middle East at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

"Hamilton" has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

Producers previously said they are looking forward to the Manila staging, noting the "passionate" fan base of "Hamilton" in the Philippines.