How mom’s words inspired security guard’s son to become PMMA’s 2023 valedictorian

“Huwag mo kami gayahin.”

For Midshipman First Class Allan Jay Jumamoy, it was those words that inspired him to work hard and graduate top of his class in the 2023 Philippine Merchant Marine Academy.

The son of a security guard and a vendor, Jumamoy, 23, said he never forgot his mother’s words even as a child.

“Nagsimula ang lahat ng sinabihan ako ng Mama ko na ‘Anak, high school graduate lang ang natapos ko at security guard lang ang Papa mo. Huwag mo kami gayahin,” Jumamoy said during his graduation speech on July 20.

“Upon hearing those words, my life changed. I became the determined man who set goals and was ready to face anything to achieve the success I dreamed of,” he added.

The eldest of 5 children, Jumamoy excelled in grade school and even offered math tutorials to gain extra money while in high school.

“Pursigi lang kasi may goal tayo. Pag may goal kahit ano mang trabaho ‘yan tuloy-tuloy pa rin,” Jumamoy told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

In his speech, Jumamoy said he does not want to be remembered for his academic achievements “but as a symbol of hope, a child from an unfortunate family who dared to dream big.”

“I stand here today that there are countless others like me with dreams that go beyond the circumstances.”

“This moment represents more than my personal achievement. Today, I stand as a flute of your unwavering support and boundless encouragement at dahil sa inyo natutunan ko na hindi lahat ng taong nagtagumpay dahil sa mayaman sila kundi dahil ay nagtutulungan sila,” the graduate added.

After graduation, Jumamoy hopes to be deployed as a fourth engineer in a private-owned foreign shipment company.

“[Ang trabaho ko] ay more on engine watchkeeping. ‘Yung field namin more on dun kami sa baba [ng barko], sa makina. Kami yung mag maintenance, nag momonitor sa machinery dun, at troubleshooting,” he said in the interview. Rainiel Angelyn B. Figueroa, ABS-CBN News intern