MANILA — The Philippine Creative Industries Development Council, which aims to develop and promote various creative fields in the country, is set to be formed after the passage of the Philippine Creative Industries Act into law.

Under the new law, the council will be composed of private-sector representatives from audiovisual media, digital interactive media, creative services, design, publishing and printed media, performing arts, visual arts, traditional cultural expressions, and cultural sites.

As the main policy-making body for the industry, the council will formulate and implement Philippine Creative Industries Development Plan, described as “the roadmap to developing our country’s creative sector for years to come,” according to the act’s principal author, Pangasinan 4th district Rep. Christopher De Venecia.



The law also institutionalizes the Philippine Creative Cities Network, said to be “a learning and resource platform, which shall partner with our local chief executives to harness creativity for socioeconomic development.”

Education for the creative fields is also covered by the law, which aims to address job-skills mismatch, incentivize academic institutions for innovative projects, and provide support for both formal and non-formal learning, according to the lawmaker.

“It is a law that will help creative industries recover faster from the pandemic and the prevailing high-inflation economic conditions,” De Venecia added.



The legislation is being targeted for implementation, led by the Department of Trade and Industry, within the fourth quarter of the year.