WATCH: 'Use a faucet aerator' and other home hacks from Slater Young, Kryz Uy

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared some of their simple hacks to save money and be more productive at home amid the pandemic.

In a vlog released by Manulife Philippines, the celebrity couple revealed that they have split their tasks at home.

Young, an engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner, is in charge of the "hardware" or the house repairs. Uy, on the other hand, takes care of the "software" or the needs of the people in their home such as groceries.

Check out their tips below:

USE LED LIGHTS

"Use LED lights around the house because it saves you 90% of electricity costs. When you use LED, your lights tend to last longer while saving you electricity," Young said.

"LED is a little bit more expensive at first. Pero nababawi mo, may ROI (return on investment) ka," he added. "LED lights not only help you save on your money, it also helps save the environment kasi it uses a lot less electricity."

BUY GROCERIES IN BULK

"Instead of buying something whenever I need something... What i do is I collate all of my grocery needs and I just order once a week," Uy said.

"And I also always tell other people who live in the house, our kasambahays, 'Don't buy sachets.' If it's 12 sachets you need, you just buy one bottle, it's cheaper pa. You save the environment pa, less single-use plastic," she added.

USE A FAUCET AERATOR

"Kadalasan ang nangyayari when you're using a faucet, di ba parang solid 'yung buga ng water, it's like one full stream? So what you can do is you can buy a faucet aerator, which is only like P50 or P75 online," Young said.

"Every time you turn on the faucet... The water feels a little bit softer and hindi siya nagsa-splash as much," he added. "It will save you I think 20% to 50%, depending on your usage of water, essentially forever."

TRY OUT A DIAPER SUBSCRIPTION PROGRAM

"It's such a cool hack," Uy said. "What's cool about it is every month, naba-budget mo na and place an order how much you're going to consume."

"And you know how when you hoard, babies grow so fast. 'Yung large [diaper] na 'yon, you don't know when it's going to last. [With a subscription] you only buy what you need, you only consume what you need, you don't have any excess."

USE SEALANTS FOR DIY FIXES

"If there is one thing that I would suggest that everyone get is to get a sealant. 'Yun ang pinaka-important thing to fix emergencies around the house. With a caulking gun, that's it," Young said.

"You can use it to seal your windows, fix leaks around the house... And for example may mga kaunting butas, 'yung mga ants pumapasok, you can seal it right away," he added. "As long as you have that parang may freedom ka sa loob ng bahay mo. You don't have to call anyone, you can fix things right away."

HAVE A DAILY TO-DO LIST FOR CHORES

"Lahat naka-schedule para at least throughout the week everything around the house I can go through, I can clean," Uy said.

"I don't want to make it overwhelming, I try to give myself little to-do lists every day na kayang-kaya kong gawin para at the end of the week na-check siya lahat. I feel accomplished, I don't feel intimidated, and everything gets done," she added.

